Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jan 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jan 2025 8:15 AM IST

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ബാ​സ്ക​റ്റ്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് ഇ​ന്ന് സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ബാ​സ്ക​റ്റ്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് ഇ​ന്ന് സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ബാ​സ്ക​റ്റ്ബാ​ൾ ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന നാ​ലാ​മ​ത് സീ​നി​യ​ർ 3x3 ദേ​ശീ​യ ബാ​സ്ക​റ്റ്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ശ്രീ ​ക​ണ്ഠീ​ര​വ ഇ​ൻ​ഡോ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മാ​പ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രി ജി. ​പ​ര​മേ​ശ്വ​ര മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും. ശി​വാ​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ റി​സ്‍വാ​ൻ അ​ർ​ഷ​ദ് ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ചീ​ഫ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശാ​ലി​നി ര​ജ​നീ​ഷ് പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. പ​ക​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​രം വീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:National Basketball championship
    News Summary - National Basketball Championship
