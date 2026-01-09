Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 9 Jan 2026 9:13 AM IST
    9 Jan 2026 9:13 AM IST

    നന്മ ബംഗളൂരു കേരളസമാജം വനിത വിങ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ

    നന്മ ബംഗളൂരു കേരളസമാജം വനിത വിങ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ
    ബംഗളൂരു: നന്മ ബംഗളൂരു കേരളസമാജം വനിത വിങ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ: ഡോ. ബീന എം (മെന്റർ), ദീപ സുരേഷ് (ചെയർപേഴ്സൻ), കമർനിസ (കൺവീനർ), പ്രസീന മനോജ് (കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ), കെ. പ്രീത (വൈസ് ചെയർപേഴ്സൻ), രജനി സുരേഷ് (ജോയന്റ് കൺവീനർ), സുമതി വാസു (ജോയന്റ് കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ). ഗീത ഗോപി, നവീന ബബിഷ്, പ്രസീത മനോജ്, അജിത, അംബിക സുരേഷ്, ഗിരിജ സി. നായർ, വനജ സി. നായർ, ഷീല രാജൻ, അഞ്ജു അഭിലാഷ്, പ്രമീള ആനന്ദൻ, ജ്യോതി ലക്ഷ്മണൻ (എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗങ്ങള്‍).

    TAGS:kerala samajamwomen's wingMalayalam Newsmetro news
    News Summary - Nanma Bengaluru Kerala Samajam Women's Wing Office Bearers
