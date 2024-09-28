Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightന​ന്മ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 2:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 2:56 AM GMT

    ന​ന്മ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Onam Celebration
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ന​ന്മ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ന്മ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ‘പൊ​ൻ​വ​സ​ന്തം 2024’ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ത്തി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഹ​രി​ദാ​സ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ശി​വ​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഗോ​പാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ലീ​ൽ, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ പ്ര​വീ​ൺ കു​മാ​ർ, ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ് വ​ന്നേ​രി, അ​ഡ്വ. സ​ത്യ​ൻ പു​ത്തൂ​ർ, മ​ധു ക​ല​മാ​നൂ​ർ, മെ​ന്റോ ഐ​സ​ക്, മ​നോ​ഹ​ര​ൻ, പ്ര​ദീ​പ്, വി. ​അ​ന​ന്ത​ൻ, സു​നി​ൽ കോ​ശി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:onam celebrationBengaluru News
    News Summary - Nanma Bangalore Onam Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick