Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 9:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 9:13 AM IST

    ‘ന​ന്ദി​നി’ നെ​യ്യ് വി​ദേ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സൗ​ദി, അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക, ആ​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ലി​യ എ​ന്നീ വി​ദേ​ശ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​ന്ദി​നി നെ​യ്യ് ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള വാ​ഹ​നം ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വ​സ​തി​യാ​യ കാ​വേ​രി​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ ഫ്ലാ​ഗ് ഓ​ഫ് ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ദേ​ശ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ന​ന്ദി​നി നെ​യ്യു​ടെ ആ​വ​ശ്യം ദി​നം​പ്ര​തി വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    മൃ​ഗ​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​വ​കു​പ്പ്​ മ​ന്ത്രി കെ. ​വെ​ങ്കി​ടേ​ഷ്, ക​ര്‍ണാ​ട​ക മി​ല്‍ക്ക് ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ (കെ.​എം.​എ​ഫ്) എം.​ഡി. ശി​വ​സ്വാ​മി, വ​നി​ത ശി​ശു​ക്ഷേ​മ മ​ന്ത്രി ല​ക്ഷ്മി ഹെ​ബ്ബാ​ൾ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bangalore NewsNandini ghee
    News Summary - Nandini ghee to export
