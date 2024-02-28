Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Feb 2024 4:03 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Feb 2024 4:03 AM GMT
News Summary - Mysuru-Bangalore-Rameshwaram weekly special train starts before April 1
ബംഗളൂരു: മൈസൂരുവിൽനിന്ന് ബംഗളൂരു വഴി തമിഴ്നാട് രാമേശ്വരത്തേക്ക് പ്രതിവാര സ്പെഷൽ ട്രെയിൻ ഏപ്രിൽ ഒന്നിന് സർവിസ് ആരംഭിക്കും. ജൂലൈ 23 വരെയാണ് സർവിസ് നടത്തുക.
മൈസൂരുവിൽനിന്ന് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം 6.35ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് പിറ്റേന്ന് രാവിലെ 9.10ന് രാമേശ്വരം മനമധുരയിലെത്തും. മാണ്ഡ്യ, ബംഗളൂരു, ജോലാർപേട്ട, തിരുപ്പത്തൂർ, സേലം, നാമക്കൽ, കരൂർ, ട്രിച്ചി, ദിണ്ടിഗൽ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ സ്റ്റോപ്പുണ്ടാകും. മടക്ക ട്രെയിൻ ഉച്ച 12ന് രാമേശ്വരത്തുനിന്ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ മൈസൂരുവിലെത്തും.
