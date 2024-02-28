Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മൈ​സൂ​രു-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​രാ​മേ​ശ്വ​രം പ്ര​തി​വാ​ര പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ

    മൈ​സൂ​രു റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വ​ഴി ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് രാ​മേ​ശ്വ​ര​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​തി​വാ​ര സ്‌​പെ​ഷ​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ജൂ​ലൈ 23 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക.

    മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 6.35ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പി​റ്റേ​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ 9.10ന് ​രാ​മേ​ശ്വ​രം മ​ന​മ​ധു​ര​യി​ലെ​ത്തും. മാ​ണ്ഡ്യ, ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു, ജോ​ലാ​ർ​പേ​ട്ട, തി​രു​പ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ, സേ​ലം, നാ​മ​ക്ക​ൽ, ക​രൂ​ർ, ട്രി​ച്ചി, ദി​ണ്ടി​ഗ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ്റ്റോ​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​കും. മ​ട​ക്ക ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഉ​ച്ച 12ന് ​രാ​മേ​ശ്വ​ര​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ലെ​ത്തും.

    News Summary - Mysuru-Bangalore-Rameshwaram weekly special train starts before April 1
