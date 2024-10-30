Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    30 Oct 2024 3:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Oct 2024 3:17 AM GMT

    യു​വാ​വ് ദു​രൂ​ഹ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    യു​വാ​വ് ദു​രൂ​ഹ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ട്ടീ​ൽ ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി വാ​ട്ട​ർ ടാ​ങ്ക് പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് സം​ശ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. മ​ര​പ്പ​ണി​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ക​ട്ടീ​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ടി.​എ​ൻ. താ​രാ​നാ​ഥാ​ണ് (40) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ഴു​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ബി​ൾ മു​റു​കി​യ പാ​ടു​ണ്ട്. പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Bengaluru News mysterious death
    News Summary - Mysterious death
