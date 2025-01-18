Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമൈ​സൂ​ർ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 10:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 10:05 AM IST

    മൈ​സൂ​ർ സാ​ഹി​ത്യോ​ത്സ​വം നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മൈ​സൂ​ർ സാ​ഹി​ത്യോ​ത്സ​വം നാ​ളെ
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​ർ ലി​റ്റ​റ​റി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​റാ​മ​ത് മൈ​സൂ​ർ സാ​ഹി​ത്യോ​ത്സ​വം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.30 വ​രെ മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജാ​സ് കോ​ള​ജ് സെ​ന്റി​ന​റി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹി​ത്യോ​ത്സ​വം ഡോ. ​പി. സാ​യ്നാ​ഥ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഡോ. ​ബി.​എ​സ്. അ​ജ​യ് കു​മാ​ർ, പ്ര​ഫ. എ​സ്.​എം. ശി​വ​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് പ്ര​ഫ. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര ചെ​ന്നി, ലാ​വ​ണ്യ പ്ര​സാ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​വി​ധ സെ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കും. സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsMysore Literature Festival
    News Summary - Mysore Literature Festival tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X