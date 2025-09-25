Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 11:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 11:29 AM IST

    മൈ​സൂ​രു ദ​സ​റ എ​യ​ർ ഷോ ​പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    മൈ​സൂ​രു ദ​സ​റ എ​യ​ർ ഷോ ​പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ഇ​ന്ന്
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു ദ​സ​റ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​യ​ർ ഷോ​യു​ടെ മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വ്യോ​മ​സേ​ന​യു​ടെ അ​ഞ്ച് സാ​രം​ഗ് ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റു​ക​ൾ ബ​ന്നി മ​ണ്ഡ​പ ടോ​ർ​ച്ച് ലൈ​റ്റ് പ​രേ​ഡ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന പ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി 30 മി​നി​റ്റോ​ളം നീ​ളും. റി​ഹേ​ഴ്സ​ൽ കാ​ണാ​നു​ള്ള പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം പാ​സ് മൂ​ലം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:air showMysore DussehraBangalore News
    News Summary - Mysore Dussehra Air Show rehearsal
