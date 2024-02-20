Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 3:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 3:56 AM GMT

    മൈ​സൂ​രു ക​ല​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ദേ​വ​രാ​ജ് അ​ർ​സി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​മ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ഭൂ​മി പൂ​ജ ന​ട​ത്തി
    മൈ​സൂ​രു ക​ല​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ദേ​വ​രാ​ജ് അ​ർ​സി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​മ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്നു
    മൈ​സൂ​രു ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സ് വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ ദേ​വ​രാ​ജ് അ​ർ​സ് പ്ര​തി​മ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഭൂ​മി​പൂ​ജ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച മൈ​സൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സ് വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ മു​ൻ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ദേ​വ​രാ​ജ് അ​ർ​സി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​മ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കും. ഭൂ​മി​പൂ​ജ ത​ൻ​വീ​ർ സേ​ട്ട് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ, എ.​എ​ച്ച്. വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി, ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ഡോ. ​കെ.​വി. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി. 12 അ​ടി പൊ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​മ​ക്ക് 92 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് ചെ​ല​വ് ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Mysore CollectorateDevaraj Ars
