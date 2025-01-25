Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    25 Jan 2025 9:31 AM IST
    25 Jan 2025 9:31 AM IST

    സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഇ​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റോ​ട്ട​റി ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ആ​ഗ്നേ​യ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. കോ​ണ​ന​കു​ണ്ഡെ പ്ര​സ്റ്റി​ജ് പെ​ർ​ഫോ​മി​ങ് ആ​ർ​ട്സ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സം​ഗീ​ത​ജ്ഞ​രാ​യ കി​ഷോ​ർ സോ​ധ, രാ​ജ് സോ​ധ, സു​നി​ൽ കൗ​ഷി​ക്, ശ്യ​ആം​രാ​ജ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ, എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ ശു​ചി​ത്വ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള ഹാ​പ്പി സ്കൂ​ൾ പ്രോ​ജ​ക്ടി​നാ​യി ഫ​ണ്ട് ശേ​ഖ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​​തെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Rotary Club of Bangalore Aagneya
