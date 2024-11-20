Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    മു​നി​സി​പ്പ​ൽ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    arrest
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യെ അ​ടി​ച്ച് കാ​ലൊ​ടി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള മു​നി​സി​പ്പ​ൽ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ കെ. ​സീ​താ​റാ​മി​നെ (60) പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ഹാ​ബ​ല മൂ​ല്യ​യെ (55) അ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ലാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്. മൂ​ല്യ കാ​ലൊ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsassault case
