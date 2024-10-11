Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    'മു​ഡ' കേ​സ്; മൂ​ന്ന്, നാ​ല് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ലോ​കാ​യു​ക്ത മു​മ്പാ​കെ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി

    ‘മു​ഡ’ കേ​സ്; മൂ​ന്ന്, നാ​ല് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ലോ​കാ​യു​ക്ത മു​മ്പാ​കെ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി
    മ​ല്ലി​കാ​ർ​ജു​ന സ്വാ​മി, ജെ. ​ദേ​വ​രാ​ജു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: 'മു​ഡ' ഭൂ​മി ഇ​ട​പാ​ട് കേ​സി​ലെ മൂ​ന്നാം പ്ര​തി ബി.​എം. മ​ല്ലി​കാ​ർ​ജു​ന, നാ​ലാം പ്ര​തി ജെ. ​ദേ​വ​രാ​ജു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ലോ​കാ​യു​ക്ത മു​മ്പാ​കെ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ ഒ​ന്നും ഭാ​ര്യ ബി.​എം. പാ​ർ​വ​തി ര​ണ്ടാം പ്ര​തി​യു​മാ​ണ്.

