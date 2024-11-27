Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 3:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 3:01 AM GMT

    മു​ഡ കേ​സ്: വാ​ദം ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 10ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി

    നാ​ലാം പ്ര​തി​യാ​യ ജെ.​ദേ​വ​രാ​ജു​വി​ന്റെ ഹ​ര​ജി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണി​ത്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളാ​യ മൈ​സൂ​രു വി​ക​സ​ന അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (മു​ഡ) ഭൂ​മി ഇ​ട​പാ​ട് കേ​സി​ന്റെ വാ​ദം ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 10ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. നാ​ലാം പ്ര​തി​യാ​യ ഭൂ​വു​ട​മ ജെ.​ദേ​വ​രാ​ജു​വി​ന്റെ ഹ​ര​ജി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണി​ത്.

    TAGS:karnataka highcourtMuda case
