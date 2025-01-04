Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jan 2025 8:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jan 2025 8:34 AM IST

    എം.​ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം നാ​ളെ

    MT Vasudevan Nair
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​മാ​ന​പു​ര കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ലാ​സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ‘എം.​ടി സ്മൃ​തി’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്രി​യ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​ൻ എം.​ടി. വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ നാ​യ​രു​ടെ ര​ച​ന​ക​ളെ​യും സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ളെ​യും അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി, വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ലാ​സ​മി​തി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:MT Vasudevan Naircommemoration
