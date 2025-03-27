Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2025 8:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2025 8:37 AM IST

    മ​ക​ന്റെ അ​പ​ക​ട മ​ര​ണ​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് അ​ബോ​ധാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലാ​യ മാ​താ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​ക​ന്റെ അ​പ​ക​ട മ​ര​ണ​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് അ​ബോ​ധാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലാ​യ മാ​താ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ഇ​ന്ദി​ര,                ര​മേ​ശ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു:​ ഷി​ർ​വ​യി​ലെ കൊ​ല്ല​ബെ​ട്ടു​വി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച വാ​ർ​ത്ത​യ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് അ​ബോ​ധാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലാ​യ മാ​താ​വ് ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ഷി​ർ​വ​യി​ലെ കൊ​ല്ല​ബെ​ട്ടു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ര​മേ​ശ് മൂ​ല്യ​യാ​ണ്(51) ബൈ​ക്ക് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മാ​താ​വ് ഇ​ന്ദി​ര മൂ​ല്യ (74). ര​മേ​ശി​ന് ഭാ​ര്യ​യും മൂ​ന്ന് പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട്.

