മലയാളിയായ അമ്മയെയും മകളേയും മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി

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മലയാളിയായ അമ്മയെയും മകളേയും മരിച്ച നിലയില് കണ്ടെത്തിtext_fields
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News Summary - mother and daughter found dead
ബംഗളൂരു: കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി അജിത്തിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ശ്രീലേഖ(49) മകൾ അനഘ(22) എന്നിവരെ നെലമംഗലയിലെ വസതിയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. നെലമംഗല ഗവ.ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പോസ്റ്റുമോർട്ടത്തിനു ശേഷം ഭൗതിക ശരീരങ്ങൾ നെലമംഗലയിലെ വസതിയിലും ചൊക്കസാന്ദ്ര മാരുതി ലേഔട്ടിലും പൊതു ദർശനത്തിനു ശേഷം സമന്വയ എജുക്കേഷനൽ ചാരിറ്റബിൾ ട്രസ്റ്റിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പീനിയ വൈദ്യുതി ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ സംസ്കരിച്ചു.
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