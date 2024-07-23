Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    23 July 2024 3:02 AM GMT
    23 July 2024 3:02 AM GMT

    പ്രകൃതി വിരുദ്ധ പീഡന കേസ്; സൂരജ് രേവണ്ണക്ക് ജാമ്യം

    Anticipatory Bail In the case of Dalit Childs hair cut case
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ബംഗളൂരു: പ്രകൃതി വിരുദ്ധ പീഡന കേസിൽ അറസ്റ്റിലായ എം.എൽ.സി സൂരജ് രേവണ്ണക്ക് ജാമ്യം. ജനപ്രതിനിധികൾക്കെതിരായ കേസുകൾ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്ന ബംഗളൂരുവിലെ പ്രത്യേക കോടതിയാണ് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ജാമ്യം അനുവദിച്ചത്. ജെ.ഡി-എസ് അധ്യക്ഷൻ എച്ച്.ഡി. ദേവഗൗഡയുടെ പേരമകനാണ് സൂരജ് രേവണ്ണ. സഹോദരനും ഹാസൻ മുൻ എം.പിയുമായ പ്രജ്വൽ രേവണ്ണ സ്ത്രീകൾക്കെതിരായ ലൈംഗിക പീഡനക്കേസിൽ അറസ്റ്റിലായി ജുഡീഷ്യൽ കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ കഴിയുകയാണ്.

