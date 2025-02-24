Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഎം.​എം.​ഇ.​സി.​ടി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 10:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 10:30 AM IST

    എം.​എം.​ഇ.​സി.​ടി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.​എം.​ഇ.​സി.​ടി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആ​ർ. മോ​ഹ​ൻ​ദാ​സ്

    മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ർ നാ​യ​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക നാ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള മ​ന്നം മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ ട്ര​സ്റ്റി​ന്റെ (എം.​എം.​ഇ.​സി.​ടി) ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ആ​ർ. മോ​ഹ​ൻ​ദാ​സ് (പ്ര​സി), ആ​ർ. ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ൻ (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി), മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ർ നാ​യ​ർ (സെ​ക്ര), കെ. ​ര​ഘു​നാ​ഥ​ൻ പി​ള്ള (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര), ബി. ​സ​തീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ (ട്ര​ഷ).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Karnataka Nair Service SocietyMMECT
    News Summary - MMECT representatives
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X