Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2024 3:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2024 3:59 AM GMT

    എം.​എം.​എ റി​ലീ​ഫ് വി​ത​ര​ണം മാ​റ്റി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​ബാ​ർ മു​സ്‍ലിം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മൈ​സൂ​ർ റോ​ഡി​ലെ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ല​ബാ​ർ ​സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്താ​നി​രു​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക റി​ലീ​ഫ് വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ, ആ​ദ​ര ച​ട​ങ്ങും ചി​ല സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ചു. പു​തി​യ തീ​യ​തി പി​ന്നീ​ട് അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ടി.​സി. സി​റാ​ജ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - MMA relief delivery postponed
