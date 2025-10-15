Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    15 Oct 2025 10:13 AM IST
    15 Oct 2025 10:13 AM IST

    കോൺഗ്രസ് എം.എൽ.എ കെ.വൈ. നഞ്ചെഗൗഡയുടെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് റദ്ദാക്കാനുള്ള ഉത്തരവിന് സ്റ്റേ

    കർണാടക ഹൈകോടതി വിധി സുപ്രീംകോടതിയാണ് സ്റ്റേ ചെയ്തത്
    കെ.വൈ. നഞ്ചെഗൗഡ

    ബംഗളൂരു: കോലാർ ജില്ലയിലെ മാലൂർ നിയോജകമണ്ഡലത്തിൽനിന്നുള്ള കോൺഗ്രസ് നിയമസഭാംഗം കെ.വൈ. നഞ്ചെഗൗഡയുടെ 2023ലെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് റദ്ദാക്കാനുള്ള കർണാടക ഹൈകോടതി ഉത്തരവ് സുപ്രീംകോടതി താൽക്കാലികമായി സ്റ്റേ ചെയ്തു.

    ജസ്റ്റിസുമാരായ വിക്രം നാഥ്, സന്ദീപ് മേത്ത എന്നിവരടങ്ങിയ രണ്ടംഗ ബെഞ്ച്, മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ വോട്ടുകൾ വീണ്ടും എണ്ണാനും റിപ്പോർട്ട് മുദ്രവെച്ച കവറിൽ സമർപ്പിക്കാനും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷനോട് നിർദേശിച്ചു. ഫലം സുപ്രീംകോടതി അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ പരസ്യപ്പെടുത്താൻ പാടില്ലെന്നും ബെഞ്ച് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

