Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Nov 2024 2:17 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Nov 2024 2:17 AM GMT
കാണാതായ യുവാവ് കുളത്തിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Missing youth found dead in pond
മംഗളൂരു: മീനബെട്ടു മർക്കഡയിൽ നിന്ന് കാണാതായ യുവാവിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കുളത്തിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കിന്നിഗോളി ടൗൺ പഞ്ചായത്ത് ജീവനക്കാരൻ കെ. രവിയാണ് (34) മരിച്ചത്.
ഈ മാസം രണ്ടിനാണ് കാണാതായത്. മൃതദേഹത്തിന് ദിവസങ്ങളോളം പഴക്കമുണ്ടെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story