Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 2:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 2:17 AM GMT

    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ യു​വാ​വ് കു​ള​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ര​വി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മീ​ന​ബെ​ട്ടു മ​ർ​ക്ക​ഡ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം കു​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. കി​ന്നി​ഗോ​ളി ടൗ​ൺ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ കെ. ​ര​വി​യാ​ണ് (34) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഈ ​മാ​സം ര​ണ്ടി​നാ​ണ് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ളം പ​ഴ​ക്ക​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:missingpondyouth died
    News Summary - Missing youth found dead in pond
