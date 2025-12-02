Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Dec 2025 9:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Dec 2025 9:19 AM IST

    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ബ​ദ്‌​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച കാ​ണാ​താ​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ പാ​ഡി​ൽ ചി​ക്ക​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വി​നെ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ഡി.​കെ. ബ​ദ്‌​റു​ദ്ദീ​ന്റെ (29) മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ സെ​ഡി​യാ​പു​വി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള വ​ന​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​ണ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. അ​വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​നാ​ണ്. പു​ത്തൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Missing CaseFound Deadyoung man
    News Summary - Missing young man found dead
