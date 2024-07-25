Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകാ​ണാ​താ​യ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:34 AM GMT

    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്രാ​ഫ​റു​ടെ സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Missing case,
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച കാ​ണാ​താ​യ ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്രാ​ഫ​ർ സാ​രി​പ്പ​ള്ള നൂ​ജി​യി​ലെ ഗ​ണേ​ശ് നൂ​ജി​യു​ടെ (40) സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ഗു​രു​പു​ര ഫ​ൽ​ഗു​നി പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പാ​ദ​ര​ക്ഷ​ക​ളും അ​രി​കി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Missing case
    News Summary - Missing photographer's scooter found
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick