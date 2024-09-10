Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 2:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 2:45 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽനി​ന്ന് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ട് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച കാ​ണാ​താ​യ എ​ട്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ (13) തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി കു​ഞ്ചി​ബെ​ട്ടു​വി​ലെ കോ​ച്ചി​ങ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ പി​താ​വ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ് ഷെ​ട്ടി ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച കു​ട്ടി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ക​യ​റു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഉ​ച്ച 2.45ന് ​തി​രി​ച്ചു വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വാ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ചെ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് കു​ട്ടി ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി വ​നി​ത പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:KarnatakaMissing
