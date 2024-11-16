Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    16 Nov 2024 2:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 2:32 AM GMT

    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    കെ. ​ഉ​ഗ്ഗ​പ്പ പൂ​ജാ​രി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ സ​ജി​പ​മു​ന്നൂ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഉ​ള്ളാ​ളി​ൽ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    കെ. ​ഉ​ഗ്ഗ​പ്പ പൂ​ജാ​രി​യാ​ണ് (70) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പാ​ണെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മാ​സാ​ന്ത പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ തു​ക പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം മ​ക​ളെ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണി​ൽ വി​ളി​ച്ച് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കാ​തെ ഓ​ഫാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ക​ന്റെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

