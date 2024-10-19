Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 2:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 2:39 AM GMT

    യു​വ​തി​യോ​ട് ഫോ​ണി​ലൂ​ടെ മോ​ശം പെ​രു​മാ​റ്റം: വ​നം ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്

    Sajiva Pujari
    സ​ജീ​വ പൂ​ജാ​രി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യു​വ​തി​യോ​ട് ഫോ​ണി​ലൂ​ടെ മോ​ശ​മാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ വ​നം ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ​ഞ്ച സ​ബ് സോ​ള​ൽ ഫോ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ സ​ജീ​വ പൂ​ജാ​രി കാ​ണി​യൂ​രി​നെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് കേ​സ്. ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഹി​ന്ദു ജാ​ഗ​ര​ണ വേ​ദി ജി​ല്ല ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി​യ നി​വേ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsmisbehaving case
