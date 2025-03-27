Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​ന്ത്രി സ​തീ​ഷ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2025 8:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2025 8:10 AM IST

    മ​ന്ത്രി സ​തീ​ഷ് ജാ​ർ​ക്കി​ഹോ​ളി- കു​മാ​ര​സ്വാ​മി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ന്ത്രി സ​തീ​ഷ് ജാ​ർ​ക്കി​ഹോ​ളി- കു​മാ​ര​സ്വാ​മി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കു​മാ​ര​സ്വാ​മി , ജാ​ർ​ക്കി​ഹോ​ളി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ന്ത്രി സ​തീ​ഷ് ജാ​ർ​ക്കി​ഹോ​ളി കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ജെ.​ഡി.​എ​സ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നു​മാ​യ എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. കു​മാ​ര​സ്വാ​മി​യു​മാ​യി ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ പു​തി​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ചാ വി​ഷ​യം. ജാ​ർ​ക്കി​ഹോ​ളി​ക്ക് കു​മാ​ര​സ്വാ​മി അ​ത്താ​ഴ​വി​രു​ന്ന് ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KumaraswamySatish Jarkiholi
    News Summary - Minister Satish Jarkiholi-Kumaraswamy meeting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X