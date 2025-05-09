Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2025 10:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2025 10:23 AM IST

    മ​ധ്യ​വ​യ​സ്ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    മ​ധ്യ​വ​യ​സ്ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ല​ശേ​ഖ​റി​ൽ ക​ട​ക്ക് പി​ന്നി​ൽ മ​ധ്യ​വ​യ​സ്ക​ന്റെ അ​ഴു​കി​യ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ശ​ക്തി ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ സു​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ണ്(45) മ​രി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞു. പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ആ​ക്രി സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ശേ​ഖ​രി​ച്ച് വി​റ്റാ​ണ് ഇ​യാൾ ജീ​വി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​സി. പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ പ്ര​താ​പ് സിം​ഹ തോ​റാ​ട്ട് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം പോ​സ്റ്റ്‌​മോ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന് അ​യ​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bangalore News
    News Summary - Middle-aged found dead
