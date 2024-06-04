Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    4 Jun 2024 2:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2024 2:36 AM GMT

    മെ​സ്കോം ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    സ​ലീം
    സ​ലീം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വി​ത​ര​ണ ക​മ്പ​നി "മെ​സ്കോം" ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ത്ത​ര ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ മു​ണ്ട്ഗോ​ഡ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ.​എ. സ​ലീ​മാ​ണ്(38) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹെ​ഗ്ഗ​റി​യി​ൽ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫോ​ർ​മ​റി​ൽ ത​ക​രാ​റ് ശ​രി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത്. എ​ട്ട് വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി മെ​സ്കോം ബൈ​ന്തൂ​ർ ഡി​വി​ഷ​നി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സം പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള മ​ക​നു​മു​ണ്ട്.

