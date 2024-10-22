Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    22 Oct 2024 2:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    22 Oct 2024 2:46 AM GMT

    നിം​ഹാ​ൻ​സി​ൽ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ മേ​ള 26ന്

    നിം​ഹാ​ൻ​സി​ൽ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ മേ​ള 26ന്
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നിം​ഹാ​ൻ​സ്, എ​ൻ.​സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്, രോ​ഹി​ണി നി​ലേ​ക​നി ഫി​ലോ​ന്ത്ര​പീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ സം​യു​ക്താ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ നിം​ഹാ​ൻ​സി​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ മേ​ള സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10.45ന് ​നിം​ഹാ​ൻ​സ് ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​വും. ​മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല​ക​ൾ, വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    NIMHANS Mental Health Programme
    News Summary - Mental health fair
