Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 10:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 10:45 AM IST

    ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ കൊ​ല്ലാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ കൊ​ല്ലാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​വി​ഹി​ത ബ​ന്ധ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് സം​ശ​യി​ച്ച് ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഹ​രോ​ക്യ​ത​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ജി. ​സി​ദ്ധ​ലിം​ഗ സ്വാ​മി​യാ​ണ് (38) ഭാ​ര്യ​​​യെ ക​ഴു​ത്തു ഞെ​രി​ച്ച് കൊ​ല്ലാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം വാ​യി​ൽ പ​ശ ഒ​ഴി​ച്ച​ത്. കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ക്കു​റ്റം ചു​മ​ത്തി ഇ​യാ​ളെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​യ ഭാ​ര്യ മ​ഞ്ജു​ള (33) സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്. യു​വ​തി അ​പ​ക​ട​നി​ല ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime News
    News Summary - men arrested in bengluru to murder attempt of his wife
