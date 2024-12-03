Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 3:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 3:05 AM GMT

    മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    inauguration of medical camp
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ശ​ശി വേ​ല​പ്പ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ, യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​രം മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ജ​ന​പ്രി​യ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മെ​ഗാ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി. രാ​വി​ലെ 8.30 ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ക്യാ​മ്പ് സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ശ​ശി വേ​ല​പ്പ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. 200 പേ​രോ​ളം ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kerala samajammedical camp
    News Summary - Medical Camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick