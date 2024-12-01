Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 2:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 2:43 AM GMT

    മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ, യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​രം മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ജ​ന​പ്രി​യ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ് അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ രാ​വി​ലെ 8.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ഓ​ർ​ത്തോ, ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ, ഒ​ഫ്താ​ൽ​മോ​ള​ജി, കാ​ർ​ഡി​യോ​ള​ജി, ഡ​യ​ബ​റ്റോ​ള​ജി, ഫി​സി​യോ​തെ​റ​പ്പി, ഡ​യ​റ്റീ​ഷ്യ​ൻ എ​ന്നീ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സേ​വ​നം ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:medical campKerala Samajam Bangalore
