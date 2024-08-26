Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ജ​യ​ന്തി:...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Aug 2024 3:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Aug 2024 3:18 AM GMT

    ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ജ​യ​ന്തി: മാം​സ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ന് നി​രോ​ധ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ജ​യ​ന്തി: മാം​സ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ന് നി​രോ​ധ​നം
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മാം​സം അ​റു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും നി​രോ​ധ​ന​മേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി മൃ​ഗ​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ ക​ണ​ക്കു പ്ര​കാ​രം, മൂ​ന്ന് അം​ഗീ​കൃ​ത അ​റ​വു​ശാ​ല​ക​ളും 3,000ത്തോ​ളം വി​ൽ​പ​ന ശാ​ല​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​ല്ലാ​തെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന നി​ര​വ​ധി ഇ​റ​ച്ചി വി​ൽ​പ​ന ക​ട​ക​ൾ ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newssreekrishna jayanthimeat sale ban
    News Summary - Meat sale ban on Sree Krishna Jayanthi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick