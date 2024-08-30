Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Salam, Suraj Rai
    സ​ലാം, സൂ​ര​ജ് റാ​യ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളെ സി​റ്റി ക്രൈം​ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​സ്സ​ലാം എ​ന്ന സ​ലാം (30), സൂ​ര​ജ് റാ​യ് എ​ന്ന അ​ങ്കി (26) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്, ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ അ​ള​വ് തൂ​ക്ക ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണം, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ൾ, സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. സ​ലാ​മി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ൽ മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലും അ​ങ്കി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ലും മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്ത് കേ​സു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsMDMA case
    News Summary - MDMA Case
