Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 7:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 7:19 AM IST

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​; അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Arrest
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​റ​വ​ന്തേ ബീ​ച്ചി​ന് സ​മീ​പം എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കി​ടെ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രെ ഉ​ടു​പ്പി സി.​ഇ.​എ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ബ്രാ​ർ ഷെ​ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​ൻ​യ്ഖ് (22), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​സ്മ​യി​ൽ (25), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് (26), നൗ​മാ​ൻ (27), സ​ജ്ജാ​ദ് മു​സ്താ​ഖിം (21) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 78,000 രൂ​പ, എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ, കാ​ർ, അ​ഞ്ച് മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsmdma arrest
