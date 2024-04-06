Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    മ​തി​ഗോ​ഡു ആ​ന​സ​ങ്കേ​തം വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി തു​റ​ന്നു

    mathigodu
    മ​തി​ഗോ​ഡു ആ​ന​സ​ങ്കേ​തം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ട​ക് -മൈ​സൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളു​ടെ സം​ഗ​മ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ മ​തി​ഗോ​ഡു ആ​ന​സ​ങ്കേ​തം വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി തു​റ​ന്നു. ദ​സ​റ ഉ​ത്സ​വ ഗ​ജ​സ​വാ​രി​യി​ൽ അം​ബാ​രി വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഭി​മ​ന്യു ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 17 ആ​ന​ക​ളാ​ണ് ഇ​വി​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​ത്. കോ​ടി രൂ​പ മു​ട​ക്കി വ​നം​വ​കു​പ്പ് ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി സ​ങ്കേ​ത​വും പ​രി​സ​ര​വും ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:touristsMathigodu Elephant Sanctuary
