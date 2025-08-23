Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Aug 2025 12:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Aug 2025 12:20 PM IST

    വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ ആ​ൾ​കൂ​ട്ട​ക്കൊ​ല: മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ജാ​മ്യാ​പേ​ക്ഷ ത​ള്ളി

    Court
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം വേ​ങ്ങ​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫി​നെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ്ര​തി​ക​ളാ​യ സ​ച്ചി​ൻ ടി. (26), ​മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ് (32) എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ ജാ​മ്യാ​പേ​ക്ഷ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ര​ണ്ടാം അ​ഡീ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ജി​ല്ല സെ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് കോ​ട​തി ത​ള്ളി.

    ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 27ന് ​ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ന്ത​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​ള്ള കു​ഡു​പു​വി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മാ​ണ് അ​ഷ്റ​ഫി​നെ ആ​ൾ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ചു കൊ​ന്ന​ത്. അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ കേ​ട്ട ജ​ഡ്ജി ജ​ഗ​ദീ​ഷ് വി.​എ​ൻ, കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഗൗ​ര​വം ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി ഹ​ര​ജി​ക​ൾ ത​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ള​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsmassacreno bail for accusedBail Rejected
    News Summary - Massacre; accused's bail application rejected
