Madhyamam
    11 Jan 2025 8:17 AM IST
    11 Jan 2025 8:17 AM IST

    മാ​രി​ബ് ട്ര​സ്റ്റ്‌: ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    മാ​രി​ബ് ട്ര​സ്റ്റ്‌: ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    എം.​പി. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ഹാ​ജി, വി.​കെ. നാ​സ​ർ ഹാ​ജി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പു​ര മാ​രി​ബ് എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബ്ൾ ട്ര​സ്റ്റി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: എം.​പി. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ഹാ​ജി (പ്ര​സി), വി.​കെ. നാ​സ​ർ ഹാ​ജി (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര), സ​ജീ​ർ (ട്ര​ഷ), ഹാ​രി​സ് വി​കെ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ അ​ലി മാ​സ് (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി), ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി, റി​യാ​സ് ക്വാ​ളി​റ്റി (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര).

