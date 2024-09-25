Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    25 Sep 2024 2:13 AM GMT
    25 Sep 2024 2:13 AM GMT

    മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി​ക​ളാ​യ ര​മേ​ശി​നെ​യും ക​ന്യാ​കു​മാ​രി​യെ​യും കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി

    Maoist Ramesh and Kanyakumari
    മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ര​മേ​ശി​നെ​യും ക​ന്യാ​കു​മാ​രി​യെ​യും കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി​ക​ളാ​യ ര​മേ​ശി​നെ​യും ക​ന്യാ​കു​മാ​രി​യെ​യും കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി. 2011 ന​വം​ബ​ർ 19ന് ​ഹെ​ബ്രി താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ൽ ക​ബ്ബി​നാ​ലെ​യി​ൽ സ​ദാ​ശി​വ ഗൗ​ഡ​യെ ത​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളാ​ണി​വ​ർ.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പ​ര​പ്പ​ന അ​ഗ്ര​ഹാ​ര സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും ക​ന​ത്ത പൊ​ലീ​സ് സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യി​ലാ​ണ് കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ര​മേ​ശ് കോ​ട​തി​ക്ക​ക​ത്തും പു​റ​ത്തും മാ​വോ​യി​സ്റ്റ് സി​ന്ദാ​ബാ​ദ് മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം മു​ഴ​ക്കി.

