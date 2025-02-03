Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു
    1.ആ​ർ. വി​ജ​യ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ 2.പ്ര​സീ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ന്നം ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബ്ൾ ട്ര​സ്റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്- ആ​ർ. വി​ജ​യ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ കോ​വി​ല​കം (ആ​ർ.​ടി ന​ഗ​ർ ക​ര​യോ​ഗം), വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് -കെ. ​രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (വി​ജ്‍ഞാ​ൻ​ന​ഗ​ർ), സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി- പ്ര​സീ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ (കോ​റ​മം​ഗ​ല), ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി- ബി​ജു​പാ​ൽ ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ (യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​രം), ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ- ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ (എ​ൽ.​ബി.​എ​സ് ന​ഗ​ർ), ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ- ടി.​വി. മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ (ബാ​ന​സ​വാ​ടി).

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsMannam charitable trust
