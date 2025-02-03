Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 Feb 2025 11:14 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Feb 2025 11:14 AM IST
ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തുtext_fields
mannam charitable trust representatives
ബംഗളൂരു: മന്നം ചാരിറ്റബ്ൾ ട്രസ്റ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ഭാരവാഹികൾ: പ്രസിഡന്റ്- ആർ. വിജയൻ നായർ കോവിലകം (ആർ.ടി നഗർ കരയോഗം), വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് -കെ. രാമകൃഷ്ണൻ (വിജ്ഞാൻനഗർ), സെക്രട്ടറി- പ്രസീദ് കുമാർ (കോറമംഗല), ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി- ബിജുപാൽ നമ്പ്യാർ (യശ്വന്തപുരം), ട്രഷറർ- രവീന്ദ്രൻ (എൽ.ബി.എസ് നഗർ), ജോയന്റ് ട്രഷറർ- ടി.വി. മോഹനൻ നമ്പ്യാർ (ബാനസവാടി).
