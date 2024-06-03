Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 3:09 AM GMT
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 3:09 AM GMT

    മാ​മ്പ​ഴം, ച​ക്ക​പ്പ​ഴം മേ​ള

    ഹെ​സ​റ​ഘ​ട്ട​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് ഹോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ റി​സ​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ ഒരുക്കിയ മേ​ള

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹെ​സ​റ​ഘ​ട്ട​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് ഹോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ റി​സ​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ മാ​മ്പ​ഴം-​ച​ക്ക​പ്പ​ഴം-​പ​ഴം മേ​ള സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 300 മാ​മ്പ​ഴ, 100 ച​ക്ക, 100 വാ​ഴ​പ്പ​ഴ ജ​നി​ത​ക രൂ​പ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മേ​ള​യി​ലെ​ത്തി. ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നേ​രി​ട്ട് ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ങ്ങാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സ​ര​വും ഒ​രു​ക്കി. ത്രി​ച്ചി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ റി​സ​ർ​ച്ച് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫോ​ർ ബ​നാ​ന​യു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് മേ​ള സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Mango fest
