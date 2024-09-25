Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 3:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 3:29 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല സ്ഥാ​പ​ക ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ഹെ​ഗ്ഡെ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല സ്ഥാ​പ​ക ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല നാ​ൽ​പ​ത്തി​യ​ഞ്ചാം സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​ദി​നം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മം​ഗ​ള ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് വൈ​സ് ചാ​ൻ​സ​ല​ർ പ്ര​ഫ. പി.​എ​ൽ. ധ​ർ​മ വാ​ർ​ത്ത സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മു​ൻ ലോ​കാ​യു​ക്ത ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് എ​ൻ. സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് ഹെ​ഗ്ഡെ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsfoundation dayMangaluru University
    News Summary - Mangaluru University Foundation Day
