ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; മംഗളൂരു ഹോപ്കോംസ് ജനറൽ മാനേജർ രവി ഷെട്ടി മരിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 21 July 2026 7:42 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 July 2026 7:42 PM IST
ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; മംഗളൂരു ഹോപ്കോംസ് ജനറൽ മാനേജർ രവി ഷെട്ടി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Mangaluru Hopcoms General Manager Ravi Shetty dies in road accident in Andhra Pradesh
മംഗളൂരു: ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശിലെ കുർണൂൽ ജില്ലയിൽ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മംഗളൂരുവിലെ ഹോപ്കോംസ് ജനറൽ മാനേജർ രവി ഷെട്ടി (43) മരിച്ചു. ശ്രീ രാഘവേന്ദ്ര സ്വാമി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ പ്രാർത്ഥന നടത്താൻ മൂന്ന് സുഹൃത്തുക്കളോടൊപ്പം യാത്ര ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു രവി ഷെട്ടി.
ദേശീയ പാതയിലൂടെ സഞ്ചരിക്കുമ്പോൾ അവരുടെ കാർ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് റോഡ് ഡിവൈഡറിൽ ഇടിച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. രവി ഷെട്ടി സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തു തന്നെ മരിച്ചു, ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ മംഗളൂരു സ്വദേശികളായ പ്രദീപ് ആൽവ, പുരുഷോത്തം ഭണ്ഡാരി, സി.എ. സുദേഷ് റൈ എന്നിവരെ എമ്മിഗന്നൂരിലെ ഗവ. ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
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