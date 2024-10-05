Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightശാ​ര​ദ വി​ഗ്ര​ഹ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    ശാ​ര​ദ വി​ഗ്ര​ഹ എ​ഴു​ന്ന​ള്ള​ത്തോ​ടെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദ​സ​റ​ക്ക് ആ​രം​ഭം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    mangaluru
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദ​സ​റ മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം​കു​റി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ന്ന ശാ​ര​ദ വി​ഗ്ര​ഹ പൂ​ജ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദ​സ​റ മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം കു​ദ്രോ​ളി ഗോ​ക​ർ​ണ​നാ​ഥ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി ബി. ​ജ​നാ​ർ​ദ​ന പൂ​ജാ​രി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ശാ​ര​ദ വി​ഗ്ര​ഹം എ​ഴു​ന്ന​ള്ളി​ച്ച് ക്ഷേ​ത്ര പ്ര​ദ​ക്ഷി​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ഈ ​മാ​സം 13 വ​രെ തു​ട​രും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Mangaluru Dussehra
    News Summary - Mangaluru Dussehra begins
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick