Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT
ശാരദ വിഗ്രഹ എഴുന്നള്ളത്തോടെ മംഗളൂരു ദസറക്ക് ആരംഭംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Mangaluru Dussehra begins
മംഗളൂരു: മംഗളൂരു ദസറ മഹോത്സവം കുദ്രോളി ഗോകർണനാഥ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ മുൻ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി ബി. ജനാർദന പൂജാരി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ശാരദ വിഗ്രഹം എഴുന്നള്ളിച്ച് ക്ഷേത്ര പ്രദക്ഷിണം നടത്തി. ആഘോഷം ഈ മാസം 13 വരെ തുടരും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story