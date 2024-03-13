Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 13 March 2024 3:50 AM GMT
    date_range 13 March 2024 3:50 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പാ​ത​ക്ക് ജോ​ർ​ജ് ഫെ​ർ​ണാ​ണ്ട​സി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ടു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പാ​ത​ക്ക് ജോ​ർ​ജ് ഫെ​ർ​ണാ​ണ്ട​സി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ടു​ന്നു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ട് ഹൗ​സ് മു​ത​ൽ ബെ​ജാ​യ് സ​ർ​ക്കി​ൾ വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള പാ​ത​ക്ക് മു​ൻ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ മ​ന്ത്രി പ​ത്മ​ഭൂ​ഷ​ൺ ജോ​ർ​ജ് ഫെ​ർ​ണാ​ണ്ട​സി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​താ​യി മേ​യ​ർ സു​ധീ​ർ ഷെ​ട്ടി ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ ച​ട​ങ്ങൊ​രു​ക്കി നാ​മ​ക​ര​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​ക്ക​യ​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ​യും ന​ഗ​ര വി​ക​സ​ന മ​ന്ത്രി ബൈ​ര​തി സു​രേ​ഷും അ​നു​കൂ​ല സ​മീ​പ​ന​മാ​ണ് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് മേ​യ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:George FernandesMangalore Road
