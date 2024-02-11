Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 3:56 AM GMT
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 3:56 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് 65 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​വി​ധ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ 65 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് ശാ​സ്ത്രീ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 220 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്, 200 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സി​റ്റി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ അ​നു​പം അ​ഗ​ർ​വാ​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ല​ഹ​രി​ര​ഹി​ത (ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ഡ) ജി​ല്ല യ​ജ്ഞ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത 34 കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​വ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ര​യും മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ.

    TAGS:drugsMangalore police
    News Summary - Mangalore Police destroys drugs worth Rs 65 lakh
