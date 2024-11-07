Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightയു​വാ​വും മൂ​ന്ന്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 2:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 2:26 AM GMT

    യു​വാ​വും മൂ​ന്ന് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും പു​ഴ​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    bengaluru news
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥ്, മക്കൾ അ​റ​കേ​രി, ധ​ന്യ, പ​വ​ൻ, വേ​ദാ​ന്ത്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഗ​ഡ​ക് ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ മു​ണ്ട​രാ​ഗി കൊ​ർ​ള​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ യു​വാ​വും മൂ​ന്ന് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും തും​ഗ​ഭ​ദ്ര ന​ദി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    മ​ക്തു​മ്പൂ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥ് അ​റ​കേ​രി (38), മ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ധ​ന്യ (ആ​റ്), പ​വ​ൻ (നാ​ല്), വേ​ദാ​ന്ത് (മൂ​ന്ന്) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കു​ടും​ബ വ​ഴ​ക്കി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മൂ​ന്ന് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​യും മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥ് പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ന​ദി​യി​ൽ എ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ശേ​ഷം സ്വ​യം ചാ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നോ​ട് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsriverChildren death
    News Summary - man and three children found dead in river
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick