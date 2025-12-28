Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    10 ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​യാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    10 ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​യാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    പൂ​വ​പ്പ പൂ​ജാ​രി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ​ത്ത് ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​യാ​ളു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. കോ​ൾ​നാ​ട് ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ക​ല്ല​മ​ജ​ലു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൂ​വ​പ്പ പൂ​ജാ​രി​യാ​ണ് (65) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഉ​ട​ൻ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പോ​യ​ത്.

    തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്താ​ത്ത​തി​നാ​ൽ വി​ട്ട​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി. കോ​ൾ​നാ​ട് ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ക​ല്ല​മ​ജ​ലു​വി​ലെ ആ​ളൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ 60 അ​ടി ആ​ഴ​മു​ള്ള കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

