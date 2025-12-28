Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News Summary - Man missing for 10 days found dead
മംഗളൂരു: പത്ത് ദിവസമായി കാണാതായയാളുടെ മൃതദേഹം കിണറ്റിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കോൾനാട് ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ കല്ലമജലു സ്വദേശി പൂവപ്പ പൂജാരിയാണ് (65) മരിച്ചത്. ഉടൻ തിരിച്ചെത്തുമെന്ന് കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളെ അറിയിച്ചായിരുന്നു വീട്ടിൽനിന്ന് പോയത്.
തിരിച്ചെത്താത്തതിനാൽ വിട്ടൽ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ പരാതി നൽകി. കോൾനാട് ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ കല്ലമജലുവിലെ ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ വീട്ടിലെ 60 അടി ആഴമുള്ള കിണറ്റിൽ നിന്നാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.
