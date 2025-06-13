Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:19 AM IST

    ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ ഓ​ട​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ കാ​ണാ​താ​യി

    ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ ഓ​ട​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ കാ​ണാ​താ​യി
    ഹു​സൈ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹു​ബ്ബ​ള്ളി ക​സ​ബ പേ​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ ബെ​ല​ഗ​ലി റോ​ഡി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ൾ ഓ​ട​യി​ൽ ഒ​ലി​ച്ചു​പോ​യി.

    ബീ​രാ​ബ​ണ്ടി ഓ​ണി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹു​സൈ​ൻ ക​ലാ​സി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (50) കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്. ബൈ​ക്കി​ന്റെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട് അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​വി​ഞ്ഞൊ​ഴു​കു​ന്ന അ​ഴു​ക്കു​ചാ​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Rainbanagaluru news
